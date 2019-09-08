Cave Spring hosts premier 'Knights Crossing' HS cross-country event

SALEM, Va. - The 16th annual Knights Crossing cross country Invitational at Salem's Greenhill park was run on Saturday. It's the largest cross country invitational ever held in SW Virginia. 87 high school and 68 middle school team attended, with a total of 2861 runners entered.

The 'red' races were for the larger and out of state high schools, and therefore the most prestigious races.

Kelsey Harrington from Virginia high school is your girls 'red' race winner in time of 17:13.5.

Our top local finisher was Kaitlynn Wolfe, a senior at Blacksburg high. She finished third. the Blacksburg girls finished second in the team competition.



On the boys side, Carson Williams of Cardinal Gibbons(Raleigh, NC) won the boys 'red' race in a blistering 15:31.6. Our top local finisher is Alistair Bushey of Blacksburg in fourth place, followed closely by Dylan May of Parry McCluer in 5th. Blacksburg was fifth in the team competition.

For complete results, please visit https://va.milesplit.com.

