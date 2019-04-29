Cave Spring sends seven spring athletes to next level

Cave Spring had four track and field and cross country athletes sign to run in college on Monday. Cooper Albright will go to Christopher Newport in the fall. Josh Fretwell is headed to Roanoke College. On the girls side, Elizabeth Hertzberg will run at Washington & Lee, and Dasia Mayo is headed to VCU.

Grace Holderman will play tennis at Randolph Macon. Andrew Neighbors will play baseball at UVA-Wise, and Spencer Pratt will play lacrosse at Randolph Macon.

