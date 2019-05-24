Cave Spring softball advances to Region 3D Semifinals

ROANOKE, Va. - Cave Spring and Christiansburg met for the third time this season Thursday night in what proved to be a hitting affair for the Knights.

Cave Spring strung together 16 hits that resulted in 12 runs. Ace pitcher Abby Weaver struck out 11 batters and only walked one. While at the plate, Weaver earned her 100th hit of her career. Mikayla Ray led the team at the plate, driving in four runs on 4-of-5 hitting. Sierra Cox scored three times in the victory.

Christiansburg did score two runs late in the game with two outs. Harley Dove hit an RBI double, while teammate Madelynn Evans legged out a single and scored another run.

Cave Spring advances to the Region 3D Semifinals, where they will meet Lord Botetourt next Tuesday.

