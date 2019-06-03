Cave Spring softball team poised to make title run

ROANOKE, Va. - 2013 was the last time the Cave Spring softball team hoisted a state championship trophy. But for the past few years they've been on a quest to change what has become an unfulfilling narrative since reaching that pinnacle.

The Knights made a state finals appearance in 2018. With a record of 19-5, Cave is heading into a regional semifinal matchup with Lord Botetourt Tuesday. Abby Weaver, Cave Spring's ace pitcher who has commited to the University of Virginia, has been a big piece to the Knights puzzle of success. She picked up the 500th strikeout of her career a few weeks ago and her 100th career hit last week. Head coach Nick Sharp says the Knights are confident and his message to the team is simple.

"You have to try to play clean all the way through. You know, good pitch selection on offense and putting pressure on the other team. If we play our game, if we play the way I know we're capable of playing, I like our chances," said Sharp.

"When we started coming together as a team -- we had a whole team chat after we lost one game in the beginning of the year and -- just to come together and just say we're a team. We're going to win as a team and we're going to lose as a team. And that's helped us a lot since we've all become one," said Weaver.

Cave Spring and Lord Botetourt will play at 7:15 at Tunstall high school.



