Cave Spring student-athletes sign to play in college

ROANOKE, Va. - Cave Spring had two student-athletes sign to play at the college level. Preston Wiest will wrestle at William Penn University in Iowa. Wiest has been a state qualifier the past two seasons, finishing as state runner-up his junior year. Caleb Pritchard will play baseball at UVA-Wise. The catcher has a .400 career batting average and over 50 RBI. Pritchard was a first team all-district and all-region selection last season.

"I've just been working for it my whole life so, I finally got it, and it means a lot to me," said Pritchard.

"It truly shows that if you put in a lot of hard work, and you're willing to put in the work and trust your coaches and always have a positive attitude, you can do anything," Wiest said.

