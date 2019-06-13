Changes coming to ValleyStar 300 at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 announced a few format changes to their race at the Martinsville Speedway on Wednesday.

"Now, we look forward to the future and things like this we can keep tweaking and making the event better," Track President Clay Campbell said. "That's what we like to do. We worked on this for months, and finally came to a conclusion this is what we want to do and we love this race."

Some of the changes included a larger purse, a move from three 25 lap qualifiers to two 50 lap qualifiers, and unlimited attempts at a green white checkered flag finish. The first race under these new rules will be September 29th.





Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.