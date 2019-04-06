Charlottesville prepares for Final Four fever before Hoos battle the Tigers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The Hoos may be taking over Minnesota, but they're still the talk of the town back home at U. Va.

Third-year Jack Dunkenberger has been coming to games since he was a kid in Roanoke. He says everyone else on grounds now has Final Four fever.

"I'm actually going to a formal tomorrow and we insured there would be TVs at the venue because no one would have gone otherwise," said Dunkenberger.

Local bar Boylan Heights plans to project the game onto a nearby railroad bridge while hoping the Hoos stay on track to win their first ever title.

"There's a reason the Hoos are nicknamed the Cardiac Cavs. We're always stressed about their performance," said Kirsten White, from Boylan Heights.

But their championship dreams are still alive, and fans are making sure to get in on a piece of the teams Final Four run.

"A lot of people were coming in here and getting their gear to wear in Minneapolis for the Final Four," said Cal Mincer, of Mincer's Sportswear. "Now that we're getting later in the week, people want to rep their team for the game."

U. Va. is ready for their showdown in the land of lakes, and a sea of fans will be watching their every move back home.

"I'm sad not to be there with them," said Dunkenberger. "It's huge for U. Va. and my family is really excited about it as well."

