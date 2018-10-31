Chris Clarke dismissed from Virginia Tech men's basketball team

ROANOKE, Va. - Virginia Tech Athletics announced Wednesday afternoon that guard/forward Chris Clarke "has been suspended indefinitely from the men's basketball team effective immediately," according to a release.

The 6-foot-6 senior from Virginia Beach averaged nine points, six rebounds and two assists per game over the past three seasons. Clarke was expected to be one of four veteran players to contribute in a huge way for the Hokies.

Virginia Tech, which will open the season ranked 15th in the AP Top 25 preseason poll, will be without their leading rebounder from a season ago.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.