CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Christiansburg's long history of wrestling success sends another star grappler to the next level on Monday. Blue Demons star Nick Giantonio is headed to Newberry College in South Carolina.

The two-time state champion and four-time state place winner is also a two-time national All-American.

Giantonio will major in business along with continuing his career on the mats for the Wolves.

