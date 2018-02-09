Ferrum women win a shutout on Senior Night against Mary Baldwin

FERRUM, Va. - Ferrum College picked up a USA South win at home over Mary Baldwin University, winning 70-34. The win was the Panthers' 13th in conference play. They led 20-9 after one quarter of play, which included an 11-0 run.

The Squirrels were held to just 5 points in the second quarter -- one 3-pointer and two free throws. Former Franklin County High School star Zarkia Mattox led Ferrum with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 6 steals -- recording her eighth double-double of the season. Maggie Self added 14 points, including four three-pointers.

Cauy Duboise had 10 points for the Squirrels.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.