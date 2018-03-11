Going dancing: Virginia, Virginia Tech, Radford learn NCAA matchups

ROANOKE, Va. - Virginia (31-2): #1 overall, #1 South Region

As expected, the University of Virginia earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Cavaliers are fresh off an ACC tournament championship and enter with a record of 31-2. Tony Bennett's squad has been dominant all season. UVA leads the nation in scoring defense at 53.4 points per game and have the best turnover margin in the ACC. Virginia is the top seed in the South region and will open play on Friday against the University of Maryland- Baltimore County.

Virginia Tech (21-11): #8 East Region

The Virginia Tech Hokies took a turn for the better at the end of January. Coach Buzz Williams told his team it's all about accountability and the Hokies responded with wins over three top 10 opponents including UVA, UNC and Duke. Despite bowing out early in the ACC tournament to Notre Dame, Tech looks to be in prime position in the East Region of the big dance. What Tech lacks in size they make up for in speed and will. The Hokies will open play Thursday against Alabama in Pittsburgh.

Radford (22-12): #16 seed

The Radford Highlanders return to the big dance for the first time since 2009. Led by Big South coach of the year, Mike Jones, Radford went 22-12 this year and 12-6 in conference. They led the league in offensive rebounding. The Highlanders picked up three wins prior to the Big South Tournament, where they defeated Liberty on a Carlik Jones buzzer beater to take the championship. They will play LIU-Brooklyn on Tuesday, March 13.

