Hokies basketball looking for another NCAA tournament season

BLACKSBURG, Va. - With back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances, coach Buzz Williams is busy managing expectations, while still moving his program forward. The Hokies return four of five starters from a 21-12 team that qualified for the NCAA tournament, losing to Alabama in the opening round by three points. It was Virginia Tech's second consecutive NCAA tournament bid after a nine-year absence.

"The base knowledge for those guys that were talking about with experience they already know that so it kind of takes it to the next level. I think it'll end up being a balance of pushing those guys while making sure we are properly educating those without that level of experience," Hokies head coach Buzz Williams said.

The team welcomes 6 foot, 7 inch freshman Landers Nolley, a heralded recruit out of Georgia who could contribute right away. Their lone "key loss" is guard Justin Bibbs, a dependable defender and scorer in the Hokies backcourt. They return more than 77 percent of their scoring from a year ago.

"I think we've learned a lot being exited in the first round again last year and just taking a big spill like that. I think it still has a big wear and tear on our hearts so I think we're just ready to battle and be ready and I think he kind of showed when we found out who was who during boot camp and it's just something we're ready for," senior guard Justin Robinson said.

The Hokies open the season on Nov 9 when they host Gardner-Webb.

