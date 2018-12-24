Hokies, Cavaliers both ranked in AP Top 10

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Hokies men's basketball team has reached the top 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time in more than two decades.

The Hokies (10-1) moved up three spots from No. 13 to No. 10 in the new edition of the poll that was released Monday. They have recorded wins over Washington and Purdue this season. Their lone loss came at Penn State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge by a single point.

The last time the Hokies were in the top 10 was February of 1996. The Hokies reached the NCAA tournament that season behind star Ace Custis.

While the Hokies are newcomers to the top ten, the Cavaliers of Virginia have made it their home under coach Tony Bennett.

Virginia remains undefeated at 11-0 and ranked No. 4 this week.

This is the first time in the history of the AP men's basketball poll that the Hokies and Cavaliers have been in the top 10 in the same week.

Duke is the nation's top team followed by Michigan and Tennessee.

Other ACC teams that are ranked include Florida State at No. 9, North Carolina at No. 13, and NC State at No. 20.

