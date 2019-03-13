Hokies confident as they enter ACC tournament

CHARLOTTE, NC. - The Hokies will take on Miami for the second time in six days in the second round of the ACC tournament Wednesday. 12-seed Miami defeated 13-seed Wake Forest by a 69-61 count to advance.

16th-ranked Virginia Tech checks in as the five seed after a 23-7 regular season. Virginia Tech is confident they can make some noise in the upcoming postseason.

"All of the games we lost against tough opponents we know how we lost. We don't think there's anybody we can't beat. We know anybody can be beaten, including us. But confidence is supreme, you know? It's not from arrogance, it's from our hard work every day. We know what we do every day, so therefore we aren't - we don't feel entitled. But we know we've worked for what's coming our way," Hokies guard Ty Outlaw said.

"We know we can play with anybody, we just need to go out here and play how we play. Play to the scouting report. Our coaches do a great job of feeding us what we need to do to win. I just think everybody is gelling together at the right time and the right moment," Hokies guard Ahmed Hill said.

"It's, like, who can be the most disciplined, who could be the most mature and really lock in and do the boring things. Because those are the things that are going to help you separate, so I think that it helps having this many seniors and these guys who aren't seniors as well. The maturity level that they have - I'm feeling confident," Hokies guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker said.

Virginia Tech tips off against Miami from the ACC tournament in Charlotte at 2 p.m.

