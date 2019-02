BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech toppled third-ranked Duke 77-72 for the Hokies third straight win over the Blue Devils in Blacksburg.

Both teams were missing stars due to injury. Duke was without forward Zion Williamson, who is out with a sprained knee. The Hokies continue to play without star point guard Justin Robinson, who remains sidelined with a foot injury.

Ty Outlaw sank a three-pointer with 1:28 to go that broke a 70-all tie, and Virginia Tech closed it from there.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. led Virginia Tech with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Ahmed Hill added 17 points and Nickeil-Alexander Walker added 13 points. Duke was led by freshman RJ Barrett's 21 points. Cam Reddish added 17 points. The Hokies held a 37-34 lead at halftime.

20th-ranked Virginia Tech moves to 22-6, 11-5 in ACC play. The eleven wins is a school record. Duke falls to 24-4, 12-3 in the conference. Virginia Tech travels to 18th-ranked Florida State next Tuesday. The Blue Devils host Miami on Saturday.

