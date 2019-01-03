Hokies firing on all cylinders as ACC play begins

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The 10th-ranked Hokies moved to 12-1 on the year, handling Notre Dame 81-66 in Blacksburg to open ACC play on New Year's day. The Hokies now look like an upper tier conference squad capable of trading blows with the best there is.

"For sure for me, for sure for most of my staff, it's a dream come true may be bigger than any dream we had to be able to compete at this level. To play with a team that's mature and has an idea of what's coming, it'll be the exact opposite of that a year from now, right?" Hokies head coach Buzz Williams said.

"Just having a group of guys that will be able to- when things are too high they will be calm, when things are too low they will stay even. Just being able to battle back and things like that is big for our success," Hokies senior point guard Justin Robinson.

This is an experienced, battled-tested group with some young talent sprinkled in. They will host Boston College on Saturday.



