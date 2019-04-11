Hokies' Magarity drafted by Connecticut Sun

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech standout forward Regan Magarity was selected in the 2019 WNBA draft.

The 6-3 senior forward was chosen by the Connnecticut Sun in the third round.

The 33rd overall pick owns the Virginia Tech and ACC career rebounding records with 1299. She also ranks third in Virginia Tech history with 1661 career points. Magarity averaged 14.1 points and 12.8 rebounds this year, earning All-ACC second team honors.

She is the first selection from the Hokies women's basketball program since 2007.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.