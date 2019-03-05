Liberty men advance in ASUN hoops tournament

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Liberty advanced in its first ever ASUN tournament game with a 72-58 win over Jacksonville. The second-seeded Flames improve to 26-6 on the season, and now move to the semifinals where they will host North Florida on Thursday night.

The Flames shot 52 percent from the field in the quarterfinal win. They had three players in double figures including Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz with a game high 16 points. Scottie James had 15 and Lovell Cabbil Jr. added 11.

" Our group is mature, and we have played in some games that count. I felt like we did a good job when they made runs of weathering the storm and getting back in our lane," Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said.

"We knew coming in it would be a hard fought battle because like coach said, they're a physical team. They have some good athletic bigs and their guard play is good, we just know we got to get better and keep working towards our next game," Flames forward Scott James said.

Top-seeded Lipscomb will take on NJIT in the other ASUN men's semifinal on Thursday. The two winners will meet Sunday at the higher seed's campus for the championship.

