Liberty men punch ticket to big dance

NASHVILLE, TN - Liberty's first season in the ASUN conference turns out to be a championship season for the men's basketball team. The second-seeded Flames downed top-seed Lipscomb 74-68 in Nashville to punch a ticket to the NCAA tournament.

Liberty led by one point at halftime 29-28. Scottie James led the Flames with 17 points. Liberty put four players in double figures including Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz with 16, Lovell Cabbil with 14 and Caleb Homesley with 11.

The Flames at 27-6 return to the NCAA tournament for the fourth time in program history. Liberty reached the big dance in 1994, 2004 and most recently in 2013, where they fell to NC A & T in a "first four" game in Dayton, Ohio. Liberty awaits the NCAA selection Sunday pairings on March 17 to find out their destination in the NCAA tournament.

