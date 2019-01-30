Liberty win streak snapped by Lipscomb

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Courtesy: Steven Gonzalez/LIberty University Athletics Communications

In an ASUN showdown where it was a battle for first place in the conference, Lipscomb controlled the game from start-to-finish, defeating Liberty 79-59. The Bisons' win snaps Liberty's eight-game winning streak, as the Flames fall to 18-5 overall and 7-1 in conference. Lipscomb improves to 17-4 and 8-0 in the ASUN.

Lipscomb was hot on offense from the opening tip, shooting 62.1 percent (18-29) in the first half. Lipscomb controlled the paint as Rob Marberry (eight points) and Eli Pepper (nine points) combined for 17 points in the first half. The Bisons forced Liberty to commit nine turnovers in the first half while allowing just one assist. Lipscomb went into halftime with a 42-24 lead. The Bisons never let Liberty get back into the game in the second half. Liberty cut the lead to 15 points (57-42), but Lipscomb responded with a 13-0 run to secure the win.

"We were so inept on offense, we didn't put any pressure on them whatsoever. Where they were going at the rim and going through us. We played around it and weren't finishing and weren't doing the hard little things. I think we were poor on the defensive end and even poorer on the offensive end, " Liberty Coach Ritchie McKay said.

"It's tough because we know we didn't play as good as we have in the past and as good as we know we can but it's not going to make our season. One game, even if we would have won it still wouldn't have made our season. So just going to try to take it, get better, and get ready for Saturday," Liberty guard Lovell Cabbil said.

The Flames will continue their homestand to close out the week on Saturday, as they host NJIT. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m..

