Roanoke College advances in ODAC men's basketball tournament

SALEM, Va. - Second-seed Roanoke exploded in the second-half to dispatch 7-seed Lynchburg 87-75 in the ODAC quarterfinals.

Roanoke advances to the semifinals to face Washington and Lee at 8:00 p.m. Saturday night.

The Maroons have won ten straight games.

Roanoke was led by Josh Freund who had 20 points and 17 rebounds. C.J. Miles finished with 15 points, Caleb Jordan had 13, and Lord Botetourt product Joe Mikalauskas added 11.

Lynchburg got a game-high 28 points from Connor Schroeder who had six of Lynchburg's 18 three-pointers on the night.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.