Roanoke College advances in ODAC tournament over Lynchburg

SALEM, Va. - Tripp Greene's two free-throws with 1 second left gave sixth-seeded Roanoke a 74-72 win over third-seeded Lynchburg in the quarterfinals of the ODAC Tournament on Thursday. Josh Freund finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Maroons, who advance to take on 2-seed Guilford at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Other scores from quarterfinal action at the Men's ODAC tournament:

#1 Randolph Macon 79, #9 Randolph 42

#5 Washington & Lee 77 #4 Virginia Wesleyan 69

#2 Guilford 77 #7 Emory & Henry 67

Saturday's schedule:

#5 Washington & Lee vs #1 Randolph-Macon 1 p.m.

#6 Roanoke vs #2 Guilford 3 p.m.

