Top-seeded Virginia braces for red-hot Oregon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Virginia and Oregon have reached the second stop on their quest to reach the top. The journey has been quite different for both sides, but the Cavs and Ducks come into their Sweet 16 matchup full of conviction.

Since winning their first-and second-round matchups, the Cavaliers have been been like the Temptations - riding fine on cloud nine in terms of confidence. In the process seem to have gotten their groove back on both ends of the floor, whether from starters or reserves.

"I think us having to overcome a shaky start against a good Gardner-Webb team and facing that and showing resiliency, I hope that the way we had to play to advance then against Oklahoma will carry over," Virginia coach Tony Bennett said.

"We were able to get past a stage that we struggled at last year and being here is a blessing already. We're going to cherish all the little moments we have, but again we're playing against a team that's really talented, and we're going to focus on that," Cavaliers forward Mamadi Diakite said.

Oregon has also been on cloud nine, singing the same tune, but you wouldn't know this team had you watched them in February, when they lost four of seven games. Since then, their defense has surged. They play big, with four of their starters standing at 6-foot-9. In their first two tournament games, they've allowed just 53 and 54 points, respectively. They have had 10 straight wins and their third Sweet 16 appearance in the past four years.

"The nine guys we're playing now really feel comfortable with their roles, and they're really playing unselfishly now in the offensive end and defensive end," Oregon head coach Dana Altman said.

"We've been playing great. Activity on the defensive end, Kenny Wooten blocking shots and getting charges, stops and easy buckets in transition is leading to big wins," Oregon guard Louis King said.

Speaking of big wins, Oregon has proven they can do that in the big dance despite being the lowest seed remaining at No. 12. UVA is not overlooking their opponent. They have had shaky starts thus far but look to be sharp and execute to a T on Thursday night.





