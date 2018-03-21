UVA Women's basketball coach Joanne Boyle retires

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - It's taken Joanne Boyle seven seasons at Virginia to get the Lady Cavs to the NCAA tournament. They bowed out in the second round to South Carolina.



Tuesday we learn Boyle is retiring because of a family matter. The 54 year-old was 129-98 in seven seasons at Virginia.



Boyle said in a statement that "the person who is the head coach of this program needs to fully commit themselves and give their all to these deserving young women." She added that, "due to a family matter that may require more time away from the program, i am not able to dedicate the time i need to our team."



