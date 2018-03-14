Virginia loses Hunter for NCAA tournament

CHARLOTTEVILLE, Va. - Number one ranked Virginia will be without forward De'Andre Hunter for the entire NCAA Tournament because of a broken left wrist suffered during the ACC tourney.



The ACC's sixth man of the year averaged 9.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 33 games this season, reaching double figures 16 times and leading the Cavaliers in scoring on six occasions.

The Philadelphia, Pa. native was also named to the All-ACC freshman team. Top-seeded UVA takes on Maryland-Baltimore County in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday in Charlotte.



Hunter is expected to need 10 to 12 weeks to recover from next Monday's surgery.



