Virginia Tech Women advance again in WNIT

BLACKSBURG, Va. - All five starters for the Virginia Tech women hit double figures as the Hokies handled Fordham 81-50 in the Sweet Sixteen round of he WNIT. Rachel Camp led Virginia Tech with 20 points in the win. The victory advances the Hokies (21-13) into the Elite Eight of the WNIT for the second straight season.

"I think our team is growing up and I'm watching them grow up and you want to use situations like the WNIT. You want to win it but you want to get better at doing so and I think we're doing that. I like the way the kids are coming together and playing well together," Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks said.

Virginia Tech was aggressive at both ends of the floor. They got to the basket with ease, gaining 38 points in the paint. The Hokies out-rebounded the Rams 43-25, and that led to 22 second-chance points.

"We put a lot of emphasis on attacking them either penetration or getting the ball inside and I think that everyone did a good job of capitalizing on rebounding and getting second point opportunities," Hokies forward Regan Magarity said after scoring 17 points and pulling down 9 rebounds on the night.

Rachel Camp had a coming-out party of sorts with a season high 20 points and provided a spark of energy from start to finish.

"We scouted well, the scout was good. We did what we were supposed to do. It was all about locking in as staying focused and being down and ready," Camp said.

Virginia Tech returns to the same round they did last season in the WNIT, but feel like this time around they will have a more favorable result.

"Each game we come out playing a little bit harder, a little bit better, more together. And it's really starting to show how much we're going to do in the WNIT and we have a championship goal, "Hokies guard Taylor Emery said.

The Hokies will host Alabama on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Cassell Coliseum.

