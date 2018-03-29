Virginia Tech women advance to first ever WNIT final

MORGANTOWN, WV - The Virginia Tech women's basketball team is headed to the WNIT final for the first time in program history after stunning West Virginia in Morgantown 64-61. Taylor Emery hit a 3-point jumper from the top of the key for the lead with 22 seconds left, and the Hokies hung on for the win. Emery led all scorers with 23 points including 18 in the second half. Regan Magarity recorded her 16th double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds in the winning effort. The Hokies will play at Indiana on Saturday at 3 p.m. for the WNIT title. The Hoosiers defeated TCU in the other WNIT semifinal 71-58.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.