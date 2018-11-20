Virginia Tech women remain undefeated

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech improved to 5-0 on the season with a 74-59 win over Chattanooga. Tech forward Regan Magarity led the way with 15 points and 14 rebounds. It was her fourth double-double of the season. Tech guard Taylor Emery scored 20 points to lead the Hokies in scoring.

The Hokies will leave Tuesday for Orlando to play two games in the UCF Thanksgiving Classic. The first game is slated against Villanova on Saturday, with Richmond on tap on Sunday.

