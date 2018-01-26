Virginia Tech Women snap 3-game skid with win

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Virginia Tech women snapped a three-game losing streak by edging visiting Georgia Tech 68-62. The Hokies used an 8-0 run in the final quarter to take command and gain the victory. Virginia Tech moves to 14-7, 3-5 in the ACC with the win.

Aisha Sheppard had back-to-back three-pointers which helped jump start the Hokies run in the fourth quarter. Taylor Emery finished with 23 points on 8 of 15 shooting and Sheppard had a balanced 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Virginia Tech will host Miami on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum.

