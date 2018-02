SALEM, Va. - In women's ODAC tournament action, Washington & Lee outlasts Guilford 79-77 in quarterfinal action. Top seed Emory & Henry blasts Shenandoah 79-53, while 2nd-seeded Randolph-Macon bounces Bridgewater 76-59. 6-seed Virginia Wesleyan upset third-seeded Lynchburg 61-51. The women's semifinals are set for February 24th at 1 & 3 pm in Salem.

