Area colleges complete 2018 classes

ROANOKE, Va. - The second go-around for signings on the national stage had local college busy completing the 2018 recruiting season. At Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, the Hokies add three more players--all defensive players, to complete coach Justin Fuente's 27-player 2018 class. In addition, backup QB AJ Bush announces he will transfer after graduation. He is still on scholarship.

"I think there is a little more stability in the air. I think we have a chance to capitalize on that we are now in our second year of developing those relationships. We're in and around kids at a younger age now, and I think that's helping. We continue to devote money to our facilities that continues to help us, " Fuente says.

. At Virginia, the building process continues with Bronco Mendenhall. He made it clear that this year is different, with this being the second signing period. This day is for a small select group to help fill some holes. For UVA, they had three signings to add to the 19 previously signed. The day's haul consisted of two offensive and one defensive lineman.

"So there isn't a ton of need or a ton of spots remaining but there are selective spots, which sometimes like an NFL team in free agency where a key player or a key position that you can add to an already existing piece or program can be helpful," Mendenhall says.

At Liberty the transition to Division I is underway, which makes these signing periods even more

crucial for coach Turner Gill and the Flames. Eight new signees bring the first FBS class for 2018 to 27 total players.

"The end results we want to have-- we want to people with experience, we want to people who would give us depth and we want to people who could be impactful on the football team. And they may not be on the football field but they also could do it off the field in a lot of different ways, and I think these young men fulfill that," Gill says.

