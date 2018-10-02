Beamer to be honored before Saturday's game

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Hokies head into a top-25 showdown with the undefeated Fighting Irish Saturday night at Lane stadium. But before they do, they'll kick things off by honoring legendary coach Frank Beamer.

"Congratulations, I know the announcement has come out about about the monument for Coach Beamer. I think it's just another obviously well-deserved but fantastic tribute to a man that set an awfully high standard here. It should be a fun event that goes along with the game," Hokies head coach Justin Fuente said.

The school is set to unveil a bronze Frank Beamer statue before the Notre Dame game Saturday.

It will be place at the southwest corner of Lane stadium and will not be on a pedestal, but will be accompanied by a bench to allow for photos. The statue was completely funded with private gifts.





Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.