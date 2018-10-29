Cavaliers ranked for the first time in seven years

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - For the first time since November of 2011 the Virginia Cavaliers are a nationally ranked football team. UVA breaks into the Associated Press top 25 at number 23, and into the coaches poll at number 22.

The Cavs handled North Carolina Saturday to move to 6-2 overall. A record seven teams break into the top 25 this week after a season-high 11 ranked teams lost this past weekend.

Here's the AP Top 25:



1. Alabama (60) 8-0 1500 1

2. Clemson 8-0 1433 2

3. Notre Dame 8-0 1374 3

4. LSU 7-1 1317 4

5. Michigan 7-1 1240 5

6. Georgia 7-1 1202 7

7. Oklahoma 7-1 1132 8

8. Ohio St. 7-1 1022 11

9. UCF 7-0 1014 10

10. Washington St. 7-1 938 14

11. Kentucky 7-1 905 12

12. West Virginia 6-1 891 13

13. Florida 6-2 734 9

14. Penn St. 6-2 733 17

15. Texas 6-2 719 6

16. Utah 6-2 593 23

17. Houston 7-1 403 NR

18. Utah St. 7-1 340 NR

19. Iowa 6-2 323 18

20. Fresno St. 7-1 261 NR

21. Mississippi St. 5-3 204 NR

22. Syracuse 6-2 192 NR

23. Virginia 6-2 175 NR

24. Boston College 6-2 169 NR

25. Texas A&M 5-3 132 16

Others receiving votes: Washington 120, Northwestern 86, Georgia Southern 62, Michigan St. 51, Cincinnati 45, Iowa St. 42, South Florida 29, Stanford 26, Oklahoma St. 24, UAB 17, Oregon 13, Wisconsin 12, Auburn 7, San Diego St. 6, Army 6, NC State 5, California 2, Buffalo 1.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.