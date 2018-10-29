College Football

Cavaliers ranked for the first time in seven years

UVA ranked in AP Top 25 at #23

By John "Appy" Appicello - Sports Director

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - For the first time since November of 2011 the Virginia Cavaliers are a nationally ranked football team. UVA breaks into the Associated Press top 25 at number 23, and into the coaches poll at number 22.
The Cavs handled North Carolina Saturday to move to 6-2 overall.  A record seven teams break into the top 25 this week after a season-high 11 ranked teams lost this past weekend.

Here's the AP Top 25:


    1. Alabama (60)    8-0    1500    1
    2. Clemson    8-0    1433    2
    3. Notre Dame    8-0    1374    3
    4. LSU    7-1    1317    4
    5. Michigan    7-1    1240    5
    6. Georgia    7-1    1202    7
    7. Oklahoma    7-1    1132    8
    8. Ohio St.    7-1    1022    11
    9. UCF    7-0    1014    10
    10. Washington St.    7-1    938    14
    11. Kentucky    7-1    905    12
    12. West Virginia    6-1    891    13
    13. Florida    6-2    734    9
    14. Penn St.    6-2    733    17
    15. Texas    6-2    719    6
    16. Utah    6-2    593    23
    17. Houston    7-1    403    NR
    18. Utah St.    7-1    340    NR
    19. Iowa    6-2    323    18
    20. Fresno St.    7-1    261    NR
    21. Mississippi St.    5-3    204    NR
    22. Syracuse    6-2    192    NR
    23. Virginia    6-2    175    NR
    24. Boston College    6-2    169    NR
    25. Texas A&M    5-3    132    16    
Others receiving votes: Washington 120, Northwestern 86, Georgia Southern 62, Michigan St. 51, Cincinnati 45, Iowa St. 42, South Florida 29, Stanford 26, Oklahoma St. 24, UAB 17, Oregon 13, Wisconsin 12, Auburn 7, San Diego St. 6, Army 6, NC State 5, California 2, Buffalo 1.

