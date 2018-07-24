Clemson overwhelming favorite to repeat as ACC champs

CHARLOTTE, NC. - The three-time defending ACC champion Clemson Tigers are the preseason favorite to win a 4th title.
The ACC media selections for Atlantic had Clemson outdistancing Florida State, and Miami edging Virginia Tech in the Coastal. Clemson was the overwhelming choice over Miami, 139 to 5 to win the overall title. The Tigers are coming off a 12-2 record en route to another college football playoff berth for a third straight year.
Atlantic Division
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Clemson (145) - 1,031
2. Florida State (1) - 789
3. NC State (2) - 712
4. Boston College - 545
5. Louisville - 422
6. Wake Forest - 413
7. Syracuse - 232
Coastal Division
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Miami (122) - 998
2. Virginia Tech (16) - 838
3. Georgia Tech (8) - 654
4. Duke (1) - 607
5. Pitt - 420
6. North Carolina (1) - 370
7. Virginia - 257
Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.