Clemson overwhelming favorite to repeat as ACC champs

CHARLOTTE, NC. - The three-time defending ACC champion Clemson Tigers are the preseason favorite to win a 4th title.

The ACC media selections for Atlantic had Clemson outdistancing Florida State, and Miami edging Virginia Tech in the Coastal. Clemson was the overwhelming choice over Miami, 139 to 5 to win the overall title. The Tigers are coming off a 12-2 record en route to another college football playoff berth for a third straight year.

Atlantic Division

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Clemson (145) - 1,031

2. Florida State (1) - 789

3. NC State (2) - 712

4. Boston College - 545

5. Louisville - 422

6. Wake Forest - 413

7. Syracuse - 232

Coastal Division

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Miami (122) - 998

2. Virginia Tech (16) - 838

3. Georgia Tech (8) - 654

4. Duke (1) - 607

5. Pitt - 420

6. North Carolina (1) - 370

7. Virginia - 257



