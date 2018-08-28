Florida State names QB, Hokies signal-caller gains confidence

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Deondre Francois has been named Florida State's starting quarterback. The redshirt junior beat out James Blackman and Bailey Hockman for the job in fall camp. The 6-foot,1-inch, 215-pounder out of Orlando led Florida State back in 2016, but is coming off a knee injury suffered against Alabama at the start of 2017.

Meanwhile, the Hokies return a starting quarterback for the first time in the Justin Fuente era in Blacksburg. He says that a year later, the trust with his coaches is stronger than ever.

"It's definitely grown in regards to things that he can trust me with, like the game and play calls and changing stuff that I don't like. That goes for coach Cornelson too. I think, yeah, I think I definitely got a little bit more of a green light to change things too and to take my input on offense and maybe plays that I think would work and might not work and stuff like that. So I think we definitely have grown and will continue to grow," Hokies quarterback Josh Jackson said.

Jackson started all 13 games a year ago, throwing for more than 2,900 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.