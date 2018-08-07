Hokies Camp underway in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Hokies opened practice Sunday in Blacksburg and are back at work today. There are plenty of issues for this team including replacing eight starters on defense. But plenty of expectations as well. The Hokies find themselves ranked 17 in the nation in the coaches' preseason poll despite the number of starters lost from a year ago. Monday head coach Justin Fuente reeled off a camp survival guide of sorts for his players.

"First of all I would say it's the knowledge base. Getting as much of that done ahead of time that will help you and having as good a understanding as you can of the subject material before you're tired, and sweaty, and hot and hungry. I think it is a wise way to go. I just think that's where you see young guys start off well and sometimes fall behind. They just can't hold the rope that long because the mental aspect of what we're asking them to do," Fuente said.

Amoung the players to watch early on in camp - Ball State transfer wide receiver Damon Hazelton. The 6-foot-2, 222 pounder comes from Baltimore via Ball State.







