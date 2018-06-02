Hokies defense loses Alexander and Webb

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Hokies football team suffered a huge set of off-season blows. Senior cornerback Adonis Alexander is no longer with the team. The 6-foot 3-inch tall, 207-pound Charlotte native started 15 of 34 games he played at Virginia Tech. But Alexander sat out most of spring practice in order to work on academics.



Alexander has reportedly now signed with an agent and is interested in NFL supplemental draft possibilities this summer. He finishes with 7 interceptions and 24 passes defended.

And transfer Jeremy Webb - another corner who was projected to start - is out after having Achilles tendon surgery this week.



