Hokies football loses assistant to Ole Miss

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Virginia Tech football coaching staff had their second departure of the offseason. Safeties coach Tyrone Nix is headed to Ole Miss to join his brother on that staff. He spent one season on coach Fuente's staff. The Hokies promoted director of player development Justin Hamilton into Nix's spot.

Meanwhile, the Hokies former starting quarterback, Josh Jackson, says he's transferring to Maryland. He's a graduate transfer and will be eligible immediately with two seasons left. He's coming off a broken leg that ended his sophomore season three games in.

The Terps signed a four-star quarterback recruit, but injuries have left them with very little else in the experience department.

Jackson threw for more than 3,500 yards and 25 touchdowns to 10 picks in 16 starts for the Hokies. He rushed for 385 yards and 7 more scores.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.