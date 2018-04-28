Hokies football re-shuffles staff

BLACKSBURG, Va. - There are some offseason changes to the Hokies football staff, including the resignation of co-defensive coordinator Galen Scott. Scott had been with head coach Justin Fuente dating back to their days in Memphis and came to Blacksburg with the Hokies head man.



Scott rose to positions of associate head coach and was promoted to co-defensive coordinator in January, and now will be replaced on an interim basis by Director of Player Development Justin Hamilton, who played for the Hokies from 2002-2005.

Scott cited wanting to focus on his family as his reason for resigning, stating in a release from the Virginia Tech athletic department.

"I want to thank coach Fuente for the opportunity to serve on his staff both here at Virginia Tech and at Memphis. After much reflection and conversation, I felt now was the time to step away from football and focus on my family. I appreciate all the coaches, student athletes and staff members I was fortunate enough to work with at Virginia Tech. I wish the Hokies the very best in 2018 and beyond," said Scott in a statement.

Multiple media reports have Scott resigning amid allegations of an inappropriate relationship.

In other coaching news, Fuente accepted the resignation of director of player personnel Chuck Cantor who is taking a similar position at the University of Florida.

