Hokies headed to Military Bowl versus Cincinnati

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Hokies late season rally to win their final two games has produced an invitation to the Military Bowl. Virginia Tech (6-6) will battle Cincinnati (10-2) in a rematch of the 2014 Military Bowl, won by the Hokies 33-17.

This year's game is set for Monday, Dec. 31 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. It will be the second appearance for each team in the Military Bowl.

Virginia Tech (6-6) will be playing in a bowl game for the 26th consecutive season, the nation's longest active streak. The Hokies beat the Thundering Herd, 41-20 to capture their sixth win of the season and become bowl eligible.

Cincinnati (10-2) reaches the 10-win mark for the seventh time in school history. The Bearcats finished third in the American Athletic conference east division.

Meanwhile, For the first time in 13 years, the Virginia football team will appear in back-to-back bowl games. Virginia (7-5) will face South Carolina on Dec. 29 at 12:30 at Bank of America Stadium in the Belk Bowl.

In coach Bronco Mendenhall's second year with the team in 2017, he led it to a 6-6 regular season and an appearance in the Military Bowl, where it lost to Navy. This season, the Cavaliers posted their first winning record since 2011.

