Hokies legend Corey Moore on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech football legend Corey Moore is one of 76 players in the running for the 2019 class of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Moore helped lead the Hokies to the Bowl Championships Series national title game in 1999. He won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as college football's defensive player of the year, and the Lombardi Award as college football's top lineman.

Moore also won the Big East defensive player of the year award and was a unanimous first-team All- American. In three seasons at Virginia Tech, Moore had 35 sacks, 23 tackles for loss and 166 total tackles. Moore's number, 56, was retired by Virginia Tech in 2010.

