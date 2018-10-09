Hokies look ahead to UNC

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The big time, prime time matchups against top-ranked teams like Notre Dame tend to expend a whole lot of emotion. Virginia Tech's resiliency will be tested again. They return to conference play in Chapel Hill Saturday night.

"We are getting ready to play on the road against a team in North Carolina that I feel like keeps improving. They had a game canceled as well, but scored quite a few points on Pitt. They've had another week here to get healthy and rested and get dialed in, so we need a great week of preparation," Hokies head coach Justin Fuente said.

The 'Heels are 1-3 overall, 1-1 in the Atlantic Coast conference. They defeated Pitt 38-35 for their lone win of the year. The kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday night from Chapel Hill.

