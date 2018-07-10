Hokies lose another defensive starter

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech announced Monday that senior defensive back and projected starting whip linebacker Mook Reynolds has been dismissed from the team effective immediately. The Hokies also acknowledged that he had previously been suspended from all team and football related activities during the spring semester.

The Greensboro, North Carolina native finishes his Hokies career with 165 tackles, including 22 and a half tackles for loss. He also recorded 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

With the loss of Reynolds the Hokies have now lost eight defensive starters from last year's team. Virginia Tech is scheduled to report on August 4.

