Hokies prepare for Hurricane Florence's visit

BLACKSBURG, Va. - It's a college football game scheduled in the middle of a hurricane event. East Carolina at Virginia Tech remains set for Saturday. Hokies Athletic Director Whit Babcock tweeted Monday that a game decision won't be made until Wednesday. But coach Justin Fuente is well aware of the situation, and is preparing for all contingencies.

"Every Thursday we do -whether is supposed to rain or not- we do wet ball drills and practice center quarterback exchange, play a little catch, snap-hold-kick a little bit. I think there is a cumulative affect of that but in addition, obviously this week they'll be a special emphasis on that. I don't know that will just practice every time for the entire week with a sopping wet ball but we will certainly have time each day to make sure that we're working on it, " Hokies Coach Justin Fuente said.

In coach Fuente's first season, he Hokies played North Carolina during the Hurricane Matthew event in Chapel Hill. The Hokies survived the heavy rain and wind for a 34-3 win. Back in the 2003 season, the Hokies got the after effects of Hurricane Isabelle when they hosted 20th ranked Texas A & M. Virginia Tech won that contest 35-19.

