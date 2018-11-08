Hokies seek offensive consistency

BLACKSBURG, Va. - There's no question the Hokies season took an unscheduled turn with quarterback Josh Jackson's injury. With backup Ryan Willis at the controls, they have still lacked consistency, The Boston College loss was another example of how unpredictable the offense can be: drive-to-drive and quarter-to-quarter. The hope is for Willis to lead a less volatile unit moving forward.

"He's always been able to make plays and make some big-time throws, move with his feet and make some things happen. But he has continued to get better at just making the simple plays. Doing what he's supposed to be doing, not trying to get too much out of every single play, and understanding when there's a bad look," Hokies offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen said.

"Our coaches called a good game. We just need to be better as players. We need to take a lot of the responsibility of executing. When there are plays to be made we need to go out there and make them. We just can't let any situation or opportunity slide by, especially in close games," Hokies quarterback Ryan WIllis said.

Willis is completing 59 percent of his passes. He's thrown for more than 1500 yards and 13 scores with just 4 interceptions. Willis has been sacked 9 times. The Hokies travel to Pitt Saturday to take on the Coastal division leading Panthers. Kickoff is set for 3;30 from Heinz Field.

