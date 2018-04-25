Hokies' Settle sees youth as positive

BLACKSBURG, Va. - We are counting down to another edition of the NFL draft. One of the more intriguing players coming out of Bud Foster's defense is defensive tackle Tim Settle. The Hokies star, who just finished his redshirt sophomore season said teams see his age as a positive moving forward.

"Teams are definitely showing a lot of interest as far as, you know, them saying that I have potential at the next level. And it's not over a short time but over a long time since I'm still young and being able to play a long time and maybe be able to be a force in a couple years. Just, they see it, and for me to hear that from them, it just keeps putting the gas in the tank." said Settle.

At 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 335 pounds, Settle has the size and quickness to play inside in a 4-3 or play the nose in a 3-4 defense. He's coming off a season in which he racked up 12 1/2 tackles for loss and four sacks to go along with 36 tackles. He's projected as high as the second- or third-round choice. The NFL draft begins Thursday in Arlington, Texas.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.