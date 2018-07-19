Hoos hope to reclaim Commonwealth Cup from Virginia Tech this fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The two-day ACC Football Kickoff started Wednesday in Charlotte, and Virginia Tech may no longer dominate the rivalry between the Hokies and the Hoos.

The Hoos are coming off a bowl-eligible season and, according to their players, they believe this is their year.

"It's just something we've been driving on every single day. They say you speak things into existence. That's something we've really been focusing on, something that's going to get us to the next point in this program," said Virginia linebacker Chris Peace.

In Bronco Mendenhall's second year at the helm of the Virginia program as coach, the Cavaliers record improved from 2-10 in 2016 to 6-7 a year ago with a bowl game appearance.

This season, Mendenhall made it clear from day one that the next step for his program's success is to beat Virginia Tech.

"Now that I've been at UVA. for two years, it's becoming clearer what has to happen for the program to advance," said Mendenhall. "And certainly, when you have a rivalry game that you haven't won in a significant amount of time, that's one of the things that has to happen."

Virginia Tech's 14-year Commonwealth Cup winning streak is something players and coaches don't take for granted. But with a depleted defense, the Hokies know they have some work to do to retain state dominance.

"We understand the importance of that game. I do, as the head coach. Our team does. Our tradition at Virginia Tech understands the portion of that," said Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente.

As the quarterback of the Hokies, Josh Jackson is also feeling the pressure to stay in the top spot.

"I really think it's funny. You beat somebody 14 years straight. I was only part of it one year. Obviously, I don't want to be the quarterback here when the streak is done, when the streak ends. I mean, that's my motivation. I don't want to be the quarterback of that team."

