LYNCHBURG, Va. - Less than a week after Liberty's head football coach Turner Gill announced his retirement, the university has already chosen his successor.

That would be Hugh Freeze.

Getty Images Head coach Hugh Freeze watches on against the Florida State Seminoles during the Camping World Kickoff at Camping World Stadium on September 5, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Freeze last coached at Ole Miss, where he resigned in 2017, after school officials found a pattern that included phone calls to a number associated with a female escort service, according to ESPN.

Thank you brother — Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) December 7, 2018

