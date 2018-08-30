Liberty football on doorstep of FBS jump

LYNCHBURG, Va. - History will be in the making on Saturday night in Lynchburg as the Liberty University Flames will take the giant step into the Football Bowl Subdivision ranks. The FBS is the highest level of college football in the NCAA.

The transition is nearly complete. Liberty added an indoor facility, renovated and expanded their stadium and joined a new conference. All of these were in preparation for the move to FBS football that becomes a reality this weekend when Old Dominion comes to town.

It's been a long road, and Flames head coach Turner Gill understands that this moment comes after a vision from the late Liberty founder Jerry Falwell and decades of work that followed.

"It was a vision of playing at the highest level of a football program. And I want to say thank you to all those people that have done so much. So many prayers for many, many years and now it's about to come to fruition. It's just exciting for our fans to have that opportunity to come and be in Williams Stadium, renovated - I think it's one of the, probably one of the most beautiful - I know I'm biased, but it is going to be a beautiful venue for any fan to come and watch a college football game," Gill said.

Gill enters his seventh season as the Flames' head coach. The former Buffalo and Kansas head man has reeled off six winning seasons and four Big South titles.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.