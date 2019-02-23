Liberty opens spring football with up-tempo emphasis

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Hugh Freeze era is officially underway on the field, as the Flames stepped through the first of 15 spring practices this morning in their indoor practice facility. The practice was closed, but Freeze was very open about increasing the tempo of his team.

"We cut way back on what we are trying to install this spring,It's cut down considerably,and I care more about us playing at a certain tempo than I do how much we get in."

"We can get that in, (during) summer and fall camp, if there's extra things that we need, " Freeze said.

"Coach Freeze and his fast pace is warp tempo. It's fast. It's fast. I can see why it's been very successful," Liberty offensive coordinator Kent Austin said.

"Oh yeah, for sure. We want to beat everybody in any way we can, and I feel like this is definitely the tempo is just going to give us that one step we need," Liberty wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden said.

We will be able to have a look for ourselves at Liberty's up-tempo style shortly. Seven of Liberty's 15 practices will have a portion open to the media,culminating with the spring game on Saturday, March 30.

